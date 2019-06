Police tape is hung among trees near the site of a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

12 slain in shooting at public building in US

Twelve people were killed and at least four others were injured after a public employee opened fire inside a municipal office building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police said on Friday.

Virginia Beach police chief James Cervera initially said that 11 people had been killed, before adding at a press conference later on Friday evening that one of the injured victims had also died.