Salar Islam Raja, 12-year-old son of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Qamarul Islam, meets with supporters as he continues the election campaign on behalf of his detained father, in Rawat, Pakistan, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A supporter hugs Salar Islam Raja, 12-year-old-son of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Qamar ul Islam, as he meets with supporters to continue the election campaign on behalf of his detained father, in Rawat, Pakistan, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Rather than focusing on his studies, as most boys his age are expected to do, 12-year-old Salar Islam on Wednesday was continuing his father's election campaign work, participating in a meet-and-greet with potential voters in rural Pakistan, near the northeastern city of Rawalpindi.

His father, Qamar ul Islam Raja, was arrested last month on corruption charges, weeks before general elections are due to be held on Jul. 25.