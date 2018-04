Some 120,000 people took to Santiago's streets Thursday, according to the Confederation of Chilean Students (Confech), to protest Chile's new conservative government, representing the first massive student demonstration since Sebastian Piñera was sworn in as president in March.

Thousands of students gathered in the central Italia square from where they marched some 4 km (2.5 mi) along Bernardo O'Higgins avenue, accompanied by dancers and musicians who livened up the demonstration.