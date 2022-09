Police and officials man a roadblock near a tractor trailer on the side of the road leading to the location where at least 46 migrants were reportedly found dead along with at least 15 who were still alive, on a roadway near railroad tracks in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/ADAM DAVIS

A member of the National Guard in the municipality of Sabinas, state of Coahuila, Mexico, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Ojeda

More than 120 migrants were found Wednesday in an overcrowded and abandoned tractor-trailer unit in Mexico's Nuevo León state bordering Texas, the National Guard (NG) said.

A citizen's complaint about a badly parked vehicle on the Matehuala-Saltillo highway prompted the discovery of the migrants.