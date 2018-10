epa07096980 A firefighter's boots are caked in mud as he clears debris in a residential neighborhood after heavy rain falls, flash floods and violent storm which hit the Aude department, in Conques-Sur-Orbiel, France, 16 October 2018. According to a recent media report at least thirteen people died. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

epa07097003 Poeple gather to inspect a road washed away by floods after heavy rain falls, flash floods and violent storm which hit the Aude department, in Villalier, France, 16 October 2018. According to a recent media report at least thirteen people died. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The French government on Thursday declared that 126 municipalities in the south-central department of Aude were disaster zones following heavy rains and floods in the region.

The flash floods, which started on Oct. 10, saw three months' worth of rain drench the French Riviera in a couple of hours, at a rate of over 300 liters (79 gallons) per square meter.