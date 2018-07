An ambulance transports injured people away from the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Mastung, Pakistan, on Friday, July 13. EFE/EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

A woman accompanies the body of a relative killed in a suicide bombing in Mastung, Pakistan, on Friday, July 13. EFE/EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

At least 128 people were killed and 122 others wounded Friday in a suicide bombing at a political rally in the Mastung district of western Pakistan, Balochistan provincial Health Minister Faiz Kakar told EFE.

The explosion took place amid a gathering of supporters of Siraj Raisani, a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party, at a market in the Darengarh area.