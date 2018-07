Filipino journalists, students and militant groups holding mock coffins marking the killings of journalists in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 23, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/DENNIS M. SABANGAN

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reacts to a question from a journalist during a press conference prior to his departure for Vietnam at the Manila International Airport in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sept. 28, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A 38-year old Filipino journalist was shot dead in his car on Friday in the northern part of the Philippines.

Radio broadcaster Joey Llana received several gunshot wounds in the head and body, and was declared dead by the emergency services, who reached the site over an hour after the incident occurred.