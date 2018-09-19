Children hold a banner reading in Arabic 'dismissing employees... crime against refugees' as Palestinian employees of United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) protest against US decision and job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

A protester holds a banner reading in Arabic 'We reject the unjust US decisions' as Palestinian employees of United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) protest against US decision and job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinian employees of United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) wearing orange jumpsuits and have their hands chained protest against US decision and job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinian employees of United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) protest against US decision and job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

13,000 Palestinians employed by the United Nations in Gaza staged a mass protest on Monday against the United States' decision to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which provides education, health care and relief services.

The 13,000 UNRWA workers, according to their union, took to the streets along with numerous supporters to condemn the firing of staff and the reduction of humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the wider Middle East, with a strike called for Sept. 24.