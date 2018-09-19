13,000 Palestinians employed by the United Nations in Gaza staged a mass protest on Monday against the United States' decision to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which provides education, health care and relief services.
The 13,000 UNRWA workers, according to their union, took to the streets along with numerous supporters to condemn the firing of staff and the reduction of humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the wider Middle East, with a strike called for Sept. 24.