Chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra, Australia, 19 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TASIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Chief of Army Rick Burr speaks to the media during a press conference in Canberra, Australia, 27 November 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The chief of the Australian army revealed on Friday that 13 soldiers face dismissal as a result of the investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Australian special forces during their deployment in Afghanistan.

"Thirteen individuals have been issued administrative action notices in relation to the Afghanistan inquiry," Lt. Gen. Rick Burr said at a press conference. "Administrative action includes receiving a notice proposing to terminate the individual’s service." EFE-EPA