Fabian Gomez, a relative of one of the Colombians killed in a traffic accident in Ecuador, speaks to the press in Cali, Colombia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Fanny Carmona, a relative of one of the Colombians killed in a traffic accident in Ecuador, speaks to the press in Cali, Colombia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Thirteen bodies from the bus crash that took place Tuesday some 30 km (19 mi) east of Quito, which left 23 people dead and 22 others injured, remained unidentified Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said.

The 13 bodies, thought to belong to Colombian and Venezuelan nationals, are expected to be identified in the coming days after the victims' family members arrive in Ecuador and after the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs carries out the necessary procedures with the consulates of Colombia and Venezuela in Quito.