A composite picture of booking photos released by the Riverside County Sheriffís Department on 15 January 2018 shows David Allen Turpin (R), and Louise Anna Turpin (L) who were arrested, in Perris, California, USA, on 14 January 2018 and charged with torture and child endangerment for allegedly holding their 13 children captive in their home.

A father and mother were arrested Monday in Perris, California, and charged with torture and child endangerment after their 13 children were reportedly held captive and shackled to beds in unhealthy conditions at their home.

Thirteen siblings aged from 2 to 29 years were found chained to their beds at home with signs of malnutrition, according to a statement from Riverside County authorities in southern California.