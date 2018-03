A Filipino protester holds a placard while joining the funeral for student Kian Delos Santos, on a street in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino policemen install police line at the scene of a crime after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the 121st founding anniversary of the Philippine Army in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Thirteen alleged drug traffickers were shot dead by the police in 24 hours in the Bulacan province in Philippines as part of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

The police killed 13 suspects and arrested another 109 during an intensive operation that lasted from Tuesday midnight to Thursday, according to a statement by the National Police in Bulacan, a province located north of Manila with a population of 2.2 million.