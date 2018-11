People carry a victim at the scene of explosions outside a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least 13 people were killed in three car-bomb explosions that took place on Friday near two hotels located in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, attacks that have been claimed by the al-Shabab terror organization, a security source told EFE.

Emergency services have already rushed to the scene of the bombings, a crowded downtown Mogadishu avenue.