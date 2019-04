A United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali, showing a UN peacekeeping convoy with armored vehicles on patrol at a undisclosed location in Mali, 27 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE HANDOUT/MINUSMA

A United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali, showing a UN peacekeeping convoy with armored vehicles on patrol at a undisclosed location in Mali, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE HANDOUT/MINUSMA

A total of 13 Malian soldiers were killed in an attack against on army barracks on the border between Mali and Mauritania, security forces told Efe.

The onslaught took place in the southwestern town of Guire, north of the capital Bamako, at around 5 am local time and was carried out by a group of heavily armed attackers who then fled the scene.