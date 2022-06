People attend funeral of the victims of earthquake in Gayan village in Paktia province, Afghanistan, 23 June 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Afghans warm themselves round a fire outside their home destroyed after an earthquake in Gayan village in Paktia province, Afghanistan, 23 June 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Thirteen members of a single family have been killed by the devastating 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Tuesday night, leaving more than 1,000 dead in the worst tragedy of its kind in decades.

"I lost 13 members of my family including my mother, sisters and four children. My wife and a daughter are hospitalized in another ward," Sawar Khan, himself admitted to a hospital in the Urgun district in the Afghan province of Paktika, told EFE.