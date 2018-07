Two of the twelve rescued members of the Wild Boar soccer team depart from the Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHAICHAN CHAIMUN

Twelve boys and their soccer coach, who last week were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand, were discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The Wild Boars soccer team had been recovering and receiving medical and psychological support after they were rescued from a cave in an ordeal that lasted over two weeks and gripped the world's attention.