People waiting for more information stand in front of the gate of the CSM coal mine near Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, Dec. 20, 2018.EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON

A vehicle of the mining rescue squad passes the gate of the CSM coal mine near Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON

Mining rescue workers walk at the CSM coal mine near Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C) arrives at the CSM coal mine near the Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis reacts as he visits the CSM coal mine near the Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON

Miners in front of the CSM coal mine near the Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA/LUKAS KABON

Miners at the CSM coal mine near the Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON

An explosion at a coal mine in the eastern Czech Republic killed 13 miners, officials and the state-owned mine operator Ostrava-Karvina Mines said Friday.

The incident, caused by a methane blast about 800 meters (2,625 feet) underground, occurred late Thursday at the CSM mine, located near the city of Karvina, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of Prague.