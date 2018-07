A handout photo made available by Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page on Jul. 10, 2018 shows the last four of Thai Navy Seals members, who stayed with the youth soccer team and their assistant coach inside a cave until they all were rescued, at the Tham Luang cave, Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Royal Thai police ambulance evacuates a boy who was trapped in a cave to hospital after he was rescued from the Tham Luang cave, Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A Thai student shows a photograph of her classmates, Duangpetch Promthep, who has trapped in Tham Luang cave, on her mobile phone after a teacher announced he had been rescued, at Maesaiprasitsart School in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, Thailand, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai medical team said Wednesday that the 12 boys and their coach who were successfully rescued from a cave in northern Thailand have lost approximately two kilograms of weight after spending more than two weeks trapped underground.

However, the team highlighted that the weight loss doesn't pose a risk to their lives.