Police vehicles near the freight trailer where 136 undocumented Central American migrants including 49 minors were intercepted during a patrol along the Coatzacoalcos-Acayucan highway, Veracruz state, Mexico, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Edgar Avila

Mexico's Federal Police intercepted 136 undocumented Central American migrants in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, including 49 minors, the National Migration Institute (INM) said Friday.

The migrants were found in a freight trailer and police arrested the driver.