Villagers stand in front of the house where they say the kidnapped Italian female NGO worker lived, in Kilifi County, some 80km west of the coastal town Malindi in south eastern Kenya, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Kenyan security forces arrested 14 people allegedly linked to the kidnapping of a female volunteer attached to Italian NGO Africa Milele Onlus, in the eastern town of Kilifi, a source from Kenya's police said Thursday.

The arrests took place Wednesday night during a joint operation by several security forces in the regions of Galana-Kulalu and Chakama, where the 23-year-old Italian woman Silvia Costanza Romano was abducted after an attack during which five people were wounded.