File image shows a group of motor homes parked in an explanade. Spanish police forces on Feb 5, 2019, arrested 14 people as part of a joint anti-drugs operation with the Italian Carabinieri, dealing a blow to a Mafia clan which allegedly used mobile homes with false bottoms to smuggle hashish from Spain into Italy. EPA- EFE/J.Casares /Archivo

Spanish police forces Tuesday arrested 14 people as part of a joint anti-drugs operation with the Italian Carabinieri, dealing a blow to a Mafia clan allegedly smuggling hashish from Spain into Italy.

Suspected members of the Marranella clan, a branch of the Neapolitan Camorra, were based in Spain's southern Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar, from where they used mobile homes with false bottoms in order to transport drugs to Rome.