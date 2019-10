A police vehicle burns after drug-cartel gunmen ambushed a patrol in Aguililla, Mexico, on Monday, Oct. 14, killing 14 officers. EFE-EPA/STR/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Fourteen police officers died Monday in a attack by drug-cartel gunmen in the western town of Aguililla, the Mexican government said.

The federal Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection said on Twitter that it will put at the disposal of authorities in Michoacan state "all of our human and technological resources to apprehend the aggressors and bring them to justice."