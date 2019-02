A woman kneels in fear in the middle of a police operation that resulted in a shooting, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 08 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Agents of the Operations Command of the police carry out an operation, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 08 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Agents of the Operations Command of the police carry out an operation, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 08 February 2019. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Fourteen people were killed Friday in a running gunfight between police and suspects across three areas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian authorities said.

The violence took place in favelas (shantytowns) situated around Santa Teresa, a trendy bohemian neighborhood in the city's center.