A Black Hawk helicopter crash in the Mexican coastal city of Los Mochis killed 14 people Friday, the navy said, amid an operation to arrest drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was on the US most wanted list.

The navy helicopter was allegedly part of the operation to capture the notorious drug lord in the northern mountainous region between the states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua.