Workers inspect a KTX bullet train after it derailed in Gangneung, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Fourteen people sustained minor injuries Saturday after a high speed train derailed in northeastern South Korea, state railway operator KORAIL said.

The KTX bullet train derailed about five minutes after departing from the coastal town of Gangneung at 7.30 am for Seoul.