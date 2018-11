People carry a victim at the scene of explosions outside a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Three car-bomb explosions Friday outside a luxury hotel in the Somali capital left 14 people dead and 45 others wounded, an employee of Mogadishu's Amin ambulance service told EFE.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place during the afternoon rush hour on a busy street near a checkpoint that controls access to Mogadishu International Airport.