Paramilitary forces patrol near the site of an ambush by apparent Maoist rebels in the central state of Chhattisgarh, India, Mar. 11, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian security forces Monday recovered the bodies of 14 Naxalite Maoist guerrillas killed in an encounter in the east Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The bodies were recovered in Sukma district where two days ago there was a brief exchange of gunfire between security forces and the guerrillas after the Indian Army launched an offensive, Sukma Police Superintendent Abhishek Meena told EFE.