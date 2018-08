Meach Sovannara (R), an activist of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), is greeted by his relatives after he leaves the Prey Sar prison arriving at a house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, early Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Ouk Pich Samnang (C), Meach Sovannara (C-L), and activists of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), pose for the pictures after they leave the Prey Sar prison arriving at a house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, early Aug 28, 2018. EPA/MAK REMISSA

Fourteen Cambodian opposition politicians were released from prison Tuesday after receiving royal pardons at the request of the prime minister following his win in July's election.

The released members of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) were detained in 2014 on charges of insurrection after a protest in Phnom Penh which led to clashes with the police and were sentenced to between seven and 20 years in prison.