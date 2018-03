A Mexican naval operation captured these parcels of white powder, presumed to be cocaine and weighing a total of almost a ton, on March 24, 2018, off the coast of Acapulco, while taking 14 suspected smugglers into custody. EFE-EPA/Semar

A boat loaded with parcels of white powder presumed to be cocaine is intercepted by an aircraft of the Mexican navy on March 24, 2018, off the coast of Acapulco - another suspecte drug-smuggling boat was also caught in the same operation. EFE-EPA/Semar

Mexican authorities arrested 14 people, including six Ecuadoreans and one Colombian, in an operation involving two boats off the coast of Acapulco, from which they seized almost a ton of suspected cocaine, the Navy Secretariat (Semar) reported Saturday.

"The detention of 14 suspected criminals was carried out and almost a ton of white powder with characteristics similar to cocaine was seized along with 1,750 liters (385 gallons) of fuel off the coast of Acapulco," Semar said in a bulletin.