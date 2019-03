A handout photo made available by the Defensa Civil Colombiana shows rescuers and forensics personnel working on the scene of an airplane accident in the village of La Bendicion, municipality of San Martin, Meta, Colombia, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEFENSA CIVIL COLOMBIANA HANDOUT

At least 14 people, including a minor, died on Saturday after a Laser Airlines DC-3 aircraft crashed in the central Colombian department of Meta, officials said.

In a tweet, Colombia's Defensa Civil said that the members of the police, air force, army and volunteers from Meta had recovered 14 bodies from the wreckage of the airplane, which crashed in the village of La Bendicion, in the municipality of San Martin.