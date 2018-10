An Afghan security official stands guard on a roadside as security has been high intensified after Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, April 28, 2017. EPA-EFE file/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 14 police, including a high-ranked officer, and 25 insurgents were killed in a large-scale attack launched by Taliban in the eastern Afghan province of Maidan Wardak, an official source told EFE on Sunday.

Many of Tablian rebels attacked the district of Sayedabad and the security forces fought back, the spokesperson for the regional governor Abdul Rahman Mangal said.