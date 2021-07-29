The Russian multipurpose laboratory Nauka on Thursday successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS), where it will take the place of the Pirs module, which was sunk in the Pacific Ocean after 20 years of service.
14 years late, Russian Nauka module docks at ISS
