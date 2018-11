Indian farmers and agricultural workers march along a road during the second day of protests in New Delhi, India, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian farmer smokes marijuana in a chillum (traditional clay pipe) as he takes part in the second day of protests in New Delhi, India, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Some 15,000 Indian farm workers reached India's parliament building in New Delhi on Friday as part of a mass march calling for financial aid such as debt relief.

The protest, a two-day march, was organized by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and called for a special debate on the state of agricultural workers who have been severely hit by drought and low crop prices.