Riot police arrive to disperse protesters from the Legislative Council Building in Hong Kong, China, 02 July 2019. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Protesters break into the main chamber of the Legislative Council building during the annual 01 July pro-democracy march in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2019. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A police officer stands next to placards and abandoned items used for a barricade at the Legislative Council Building after protesters stormed the building in Hong Kong, China, 02 July 2019. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The view inside the main chamber during the press tour at Legislative Council building, after parts of the building were stormed by protesters on 01 July, in Hong Kong, China, 03 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

General view of the lobby during the press tour, after parts of the building were stormed by protesters on 01 July, in Hong Kong, China, 03 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

At least 15 people, including a 14-year-old girl, have been arrested over protests in Hong Kong’s parliament against a controversial extradition bill.

Campaigners staged an occupation of parliament on Monday in the latest of a series of protests amid an ongoing political crisis in the country.