The representatives of 15 countries of the Asia-Pacific signed Sunday the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade agreement, with China at the forefront.
15 Asia-Pacific nations sign world's largest trade deal
A handout photo made available by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) shows Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing attending the 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and Signing Ceremony via video conference in Singapore, 15 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MCI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout photo made available by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) shows Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing (2-L) attending the 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and Signing Ceremony via video conference in Singapore, 15 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MCI HANDOUT HANDOUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh (R) cheer during the virtual signing ceremony for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Hanoi, Vietnam, 15 November 2020. EFE-EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
The representatives of 15 countries of the Asia-Pacific signed Sunday the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade agreement, with China at the forefront.