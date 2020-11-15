15 Asia-Pacific nations sign world's largest trade deal

A handout photo made available by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) shows Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing attending the 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and Signing Ceremony via video conference in Singapore, 15 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MCI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) shows Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing (2-L) attending the 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and Signing Ceremony via video conference in Singapore, 15 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MCI HANDOUT HANDOUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES