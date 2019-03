A photo provided by the a missing persons collective of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz's Cordoba-Orizaba zone shows forensic work being carried out at a highland municipality in that state, where a clandestine cemetery was found containing the remains of at least 15 bodies. EPA-EFE/CPD

Forensic work at a recently discovered clandestine cemetery in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz has thus far led to the discovery of 15 bodies.

Female members of a missing persons collective in that state's Cordoba-Orizaba zone say nine or 10 graves have been located to date at the site, as well as 15 bodies.