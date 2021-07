Haitian police guard a group of suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince on July 8, 2021. EFE/ Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haitian authorities have arrested 15 Colombians and two Haitian Americans for their suspected involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, officials announced Thursday.

The group that perpetrated the killing was made up of 26 Colombians and the two Americans, according to police chief León Charles at a press conference with Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph in which they presented the detainees.