Fifteen crew members of a Spanish-flagged fishing vessel docked in Wellington have tested positive for Covid-19, one of them for the highly contagious Delta variant, New Zealand authorities reported on Tuesday.

All the infected crew members of the Viking Bay, which arrived in the country last week, have been transferred to an onshore quarantine center in Wellington, the New Zealand health ministry said in a statement.