At least 15 people were killed and seven others wounded in attacks early Sunday on bars in the northern Mexican industrial city of Monterrey, the spokesman of the Nuevo Leon state Attorney General's Office, Mario Perez, said.

The coordinated attacks targeted at least five bars across the Monterrey metropolitan area, the AG's office spokesman said.