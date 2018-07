An executor whips a woman in front of a public audience as punishment for selling alcohol in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An executor, known as 'algojo', leaves a stage after dealing punishments out in front of a public audience as a punishment for being in a homosexual relationship in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

People record a man being whipped in front of a public audience as punishment for being in a homosexual relationship in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A man is whipped in front of a public audience as a punishment for being in a homosexual relationship in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Authorities in the northwestern Indonesian province of Aceh Friday administered public punishments on more than a dozen people accused of various crimes.

A total of 15 people, including six women received varying numbers of canings at a mosque in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh, an efe-epa journalist reports.