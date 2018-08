A man watches the televised address to the Nation of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on a television in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People watch the televised address to the Nation of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on a television in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A total of 16 cabinet ministers under Pakistan's new prime minister were sworn-in in Islamabad on Monday.

The 16 ministers, in the presence of Imran Khan and guided by President Mamnoon Hussain, were sworn in simultaneously in a ceremony at the presidential palace.