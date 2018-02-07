Mossos d'Esquadra agents entering a building during an operation against the Hells Angels in Sabadell, Spain, Feb,. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Regional police in Spain have arrested 16 members of a local Hells Angels motorcycle gang near Barcelona on suspicion of drug trafficking, while a few of the detainees could also be wanted in connection to a murder committed last year, authorities said Wednesday.

The Mossos d'Esquadra local police in the Catalonia region launched morning raids on 11 properties in the Barcelona metropolitan area, including one on the Hells Angels motorcycle club's regional headquarters in Sabadell, an industrial city located 22 kilometers (14 miles) to the north of Barcelona.