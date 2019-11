Officials move coffins containing the bodies of 16 of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Britain, at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/BUI LAM KHANH

Officials move coffins containing the bodies of 16 of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Britain, at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/BUI LAM KHANH

Officials move coffins containing the bodies of 16 of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Britain, at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/BUI LAM KHANH

Officials move coffins containing the bodies of 16 of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Britain, at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/BUI LAM KHANH

Officials move coffins containing the bodies of 16 of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Britain, at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/BUI LAM KHANH

The first 16 of 39 bodies found inside a refrigerated truck in England last month arrived Wednesday in Vietnam to be handed over to their families, according to airport officials.

The plane landed at at 5 am local time (10 pm, Tuesday, GMT) at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport, more bodies are expected to arrive in the coming hours or days, as Vietnamese authorities did not reveal specific details. EFE-EPA