Supporters of Iraqi Shiite group Popular Crowd Forces and Iraqi Shiite Muslim spiritual leader Grands Ali al-Sistani carry a palscard reading in Arabic 'Out Out America, Baghdad remains free', as they take part in a demonstration at the Al Tahrir square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite group Popular Crowd Forces and Iraqi Shiite Muslim spiritual leader Grands Ali al-Sistani carry the pictures of the victims of protests as they take part in a demonstration at the Al Tahrir square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Sixteen people were killed and 45 others wounded in the Iraqi capital on Friday when unidentified assailants opened fire on anti-government protesters, a source in the interior ministry said.

The attackers entered Baghdad's al-Khalani Square in a convoy of four-wheel-drive vehicles and started shooting at people gathered there for a demonstration, the source told Efe, speaking on condition of anonymity.