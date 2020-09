A photo combo of some of the women who have accused Peruvian theater director and drama instructor Guillermo Castrillon of sex crimes. Although 16 women have leveled allegations against Castrillon, a prosecutor refused to pursue the case on the grounds that the alleged victims were not sufficiently traumatized. EPA-EFE/Courtesy of the accusers

Sixteen women with no ties to one another were allegedly sexually abused by Peruvian theater director and drama instructor Guillermo Castrillon, but a prosecutor has elected not to launch a criminal investigation because the purported victims are not sufficiently traumatized.

The women did not report the incidents immediately afterward and show no outward signs of deep emotional or physical scars today, and for prosecutor Marcos Guzman Baca that was justification enough for shelving the case.