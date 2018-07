Relatives of the victims of sunken ferry KM Sinar Bangun sit and wait for news as they look to Indonesian Marines during search and rescue operation at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LAZUARDY FAHMI

Indonesian authorities on Tuesday called off search efforts to find the 164 people, who were missing after a ferry had overturned in Lake Toba on the Sumatra island in Indonesia.

The ferry had ran into rough weather on Jun. 18 and capsized as it was crossing a 6-kilometer (3.7 mile) stretch between Tigaras town and Samosir island.