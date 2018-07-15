Some 17.58 million babies were born in China last year, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.
According to figures from the National Health Commission, 51 percent of the births were not the first child in the family.
Children and their parents attend a group birthday party in Shanghai, China on Apr 18, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/Qilai Shen
Some 17.58 million babies were born in China last year, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.
According to figures from the National Health Commission, 51 percent of the births were not the first child in the family.