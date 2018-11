Afghan security officials perform during an anti-terrorism exercise as they prepare for their security duties during Presidential election, in Farah, Afghanistan, Feb. 17, 2014. EPA-EFE/JAWED KARGER

At least 17 police officers were killed and another five were wounded in a Taliban attack on a security convoy in western Afghanistan's restive province of Farah, officials said Monday.

A group of insurgents attacked the convoy of the Afghan National Police, travelling from the city of Farah, capital of the province with the same name, on Sunday night, Afghanistan's Deputy Minister Akhtar Mohammad Ibrahimi told reporters.