Rescuers search for missing victims in the Peach Blossom River after two dragon boats sank in Guilin, Guangxi Province, China, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

17 people have died after two traditional "dragon boats" capsized and sank in the Taohuajiang River in Guilin, in the southern Guangxi Autonomous Region, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

The two hand-powered wooden boats, which were 18 meters (60 feet) long and could carry up to 30 passengers each, overturned during a practice session at approximately 1.40 pm local time on Saturday, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.