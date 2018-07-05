A fireworks explosion Thursday in the central Mexican city of Tultepec resulted in at least 17 deaths, the Mexico state government said.
"The death toll at the moment is 17," the state public safety department said via Twitter.
Seventeen people died in a fireworks explosion in the central Mexican city of Tultepec on Thursday, July 5. EFE-EPA/File
